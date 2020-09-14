Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) Receives $52.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.50.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Yandex from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Yandex from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BCS raised shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Yandex in the 2nd quarter valued at $333,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Yandex by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 409,587 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,488,000 after buying an additional 11,778 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Yandex by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,177,777 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $259,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,532 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yandex by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,221,479 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,098,000 after acquiring an additional 638,894 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Yandex by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 71,669 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 16,836 shares during the period. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of YNDX opened at $61.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 6.68. Yandex has a 52 week low of $27.93 and a 52 week high of $70.11.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $591.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.73 million. Yandex had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 8.62%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yandex will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

