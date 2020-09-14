Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Given New C$9.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$9.25 to C$9.50 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on YRI. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

TSE YRI opened at C$7.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$8.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.53. Yamana Gold has a 1-year low of C$3.11 and a 1-year high of C$9.29.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$420.69 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Yamana Gold will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Yamana Gold news, Senior Officer Sofia Tsakos sold 50,000 shares of Yamana Gold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.25, for a total transaction of C$462,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 197,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,828,299.50.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.