XAI OCTAGON FR/COM (NYSE:XFLT) Short Interest Up 321.4% in August

XAI OCTAGON FR/COM (NYSE:XFLT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 321.4% from the August 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in XAI OCTAGON FR/COM by 164.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in XAI OCTAGON FR/COM by 26.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,953 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in XAI OCTAGON FR/COM by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 5,854 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of XAI OCTAGON FR/COM by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in XAI OCTAGON FR/COM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $612,000.

Get XAI OCTAGON FR/COM alerts:

NYSE XFLT opened at $6.14 on Monday. XAI OCTAGON FR/COM has a 12 month low of $3.67 and a 12 month high of $9.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.59.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.73%.

About XAI OCTAGON FR/COM

There is no company description available for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust.

Further Reading: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for XAI OCTAGON FR/COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XAI OCTAGON FR/COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.