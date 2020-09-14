Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) Receives Media Sentiment Rating of -3.56

News articles about Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) have been trending very negative this week, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock earned a coverage optimism score of -3.56 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WWD shares. Alembic Global Advisors raised Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub raised Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.38.

Shares of WWD opened at $82.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.09 and a 200-day moving average of $74.32. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.53. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a one year low of $46.51 and a one year high of $129.06.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.14. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $524.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a $0.0813 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This is an increase from Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 142,800 shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.18, for a total value of $12,449,304.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,532.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chad Robert Preiss sold 11,500 shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total transaction of $962,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,299.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,924 shares of company stock worth $19,367,416 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

