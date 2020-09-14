Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Inc (NYSE:EHI) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Inc (NYSE:EHI) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a decline of 42.2% from the August 15th total of 41,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Global High Income Fnd during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fnd in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fnd in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fnd during the first quarter worth approximately $119,000.

Shares of EHI opened at $9.95 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.84 and its 200-day moving average is $9.07. Western Asset Global High Income Fnd has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $10.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th.

Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Company Profile

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

