Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Lifted to “Outperform” at Wolfe Research

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wolfe Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on WFC. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Wells Fargo & Company to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.89.

WFC stock opened at $24.43 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.85. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $54.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $99.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 125.04 and a beta of 1.08.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 759,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,806,000 after buying an additional 12,376 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 331.7% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 7,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 11,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 29,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 9,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alleghany Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth $80,259,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

