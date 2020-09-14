Wellness Center USA Inc (OTCMKTS:WCUI) Short Interest Down 70.7% in August

Wellness Center USA Inc (OTCMKTS:WCUI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 70.7% from the August 15th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

WCUI stock opened at $0.08 on Monday. Wellness Center USA has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.05.

Wellness Center USA (OTCMKTS:WCUI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Wellness Center USA, Inc engages in the healthcare and medical businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Devices; and Authentication and Encryption Products and Services. The company is primarily involved in the marketing and distribution of online sports and nutrition supplements.

