Wealthsource Partners LLC Takes Position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 19.7% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 114.6% during the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 49.6% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GDX traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.54. 540,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,171,156. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $16.18 and a one year high of $45.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.73 and a 200 day moving average of $34.16.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

