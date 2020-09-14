Wealthsource Partners LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SLYV. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 93,139.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,714,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 37,673,791 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,258,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $24,634,000. Resource Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 129.1% in the 2nd quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 490,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,109,000 after purchasing an additional 276,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 372,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,210,000 after purchasing an additional 44,739 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,001. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $34.77 and a 1-year high of $66.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.28.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.