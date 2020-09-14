Wealthsource Partners LLC Takes Position in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG)

Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.7% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 84,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 38.2% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter worth approximately $333,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 464.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 135,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,853,000 after purchasing an additional 111,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Katherine Littlefield Hagedorn sold 289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total transaction of $37,639.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,980 shares in the company, valued at $778,835.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Vines sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.79, for a total transaction of $235,264.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,752.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,685 shares of company stock valued at $19,761,267 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SMG. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

NYSE:SMG traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $162.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,849. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a one year low of $76.50 and a one year high of $176.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.03 and its 200-day moving average is $133.58.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 45.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 26th. This is a boost from Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is 55.48%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

