Wealthsource Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.3% during the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 3,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.1% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period.

IWF traded up $4.36 on Monday, hitting $215.91. The company had a trading volume of 8,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,259. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $128.23 and a 52-week high of $234.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.65.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

