Wealthsource Partners LLC Takes Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 143.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Incyte by 248.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Incyte by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Incyte by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Incyte by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INCY. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Incyte from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Incyte from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Incyte from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Incyte from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.86.

Shares of Incyte stock traded up $5.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $93.08. The company had a trading volume of 21,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,027. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.75. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $62.48 and a twelve month high of $110.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The company has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.74 and a beta of 1.07.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.36. Incyte had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.94, for a total transaction of $85,471.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,680.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Herve Hoppenot sold 124,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total transaction of $12,776,070.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,238,677.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 250,175 shares of company stock valued at $26,512,395. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

