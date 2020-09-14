Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 2,647 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Wealthsource Partners LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 45.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,647 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 164.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJJ stock traded up $1.88 on Monday, reaching $139.46. 333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,994. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $90.68 and a one year high of $173.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.60.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

