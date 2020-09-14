Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 1,565 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Wealthsource Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,488,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,506,000 after purchasing an additional 92,175 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $12,854,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 27.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 639,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,585,000 after acquiring an additional 139,229 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,403,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,470,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.76. The stock had a trading volume of 650 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,299. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.57. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.34 and a fifty-two week high of $77.95.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

