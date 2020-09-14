Wealthsource Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

Wealthsource Partners LLC decreased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) by 96.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,483 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,473,000. Quantitative Advantage LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,719,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 655.3% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 138,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,906,000 after purchasing an additional 120,404 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $6,694,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 136.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 75,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,571,000 after purchasing an additional 43,353 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SIZE traded up $1.08 on Monday, reaching $94.66. The company had a trading volume of 162 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,360. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $60.20 and a 52-week high of $101.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.49.

Recommended Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.