Wealthsource Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP)

Wealthsource Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP) by 42.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned 0.10% of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 13,397.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,066,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,128 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 43.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,270,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,324,000 after acquiring an additional 381,930 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 145.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 187,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 110,822 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,097,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $516,000.

NYSEARCA PSP traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.08. 1,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,381. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.09 and its 200-day moving average is $10.06. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $6.55 and a 12-month high of $13.18.

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

