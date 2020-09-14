Wealthsource Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 60,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 7,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.61. The company had a trading volume of 722,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,105,488. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.23 and a 200 day moving average of $39.56. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $30.09 and a 52-week high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

