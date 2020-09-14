Wealthsource Partners LLC Purchases New Position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of GDXJ stock traded up $2.47 on Monday, hitting $60.63. The stock had a trading volume of 176,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,661,383. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.31 and a 200 day moving average of $45.99. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $19.52 and a 12-month high of $65.95.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

