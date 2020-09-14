Wealthsource Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,065 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 31.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,170,002 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $703,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,342 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 967.2% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,891,030 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $162,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,842 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4,527.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,685,416 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $227,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,996 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 57.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,092,618 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $352,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 23.6% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,470,144 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $470,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,758 shares in the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $3.80 on Monday, reaching $165.69. The company had a trading volume of 65,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,324,791. The firm has a market cap of $122.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.47. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $171.32.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 228.17% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $27.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.75.

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $10,577,520.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,282,535.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

