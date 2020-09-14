Wealthsource Partners LLC Makes New $257,000 Investment in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,919 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 2.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 421,473 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,268,000 after acquiring an additional 9,838 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 49.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 43.4% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 4.6% in the first quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 89.0% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

FIS stock traded up $2.89 on Monday, reaching $147.12. The company had a trading volume of 21,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,982,294. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 1 year low of $91.68 and a 1 year high of $158.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.31 and its 200 day moving average is $135.42. The company has a market cap of $89.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,803.10, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.88.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, insider Martin Boyd sold 21,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $3,159,445.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,060.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce F. Lowthers, Jr. sold 89,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.56, for a total value of $12,398,071.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,017,673.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 122,776 shares of company stock worth $17,322,864. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

