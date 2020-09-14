Wealthsource Partners LLC Makes New $246,000 Investment in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 329.9% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 132.9% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 333 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 53.8% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 389 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 43.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 570 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DGX traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $111.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,436. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.82 and a 200 day moving average of $108.97. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a twelve month low of $73.02 and a twelve month high of $131.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DGX. BofA Securities raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.78.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 58,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $6,458,155.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,803 shares in the company, valued at $14,024,411.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

