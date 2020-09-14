Wealthsource Partners LLC Makes New $218,000 Investment in ProShares Short Financials (NYSEARCA:SEF)

Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short Financials (NYSEARCA:SEF) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 10,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short Financials in the second quarter worth $121,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short Financials during the second quarter valued at $171,000. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short Financials during the second quarter valued at $212,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short Financials during the second quarter valued at $497,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short Financials by 3,335.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 250,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,082,000 after buying an additional 242,985 shares during the period.

Get ProShares Short Financials alerts:

Shares of ProShares Short Financials stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.94. 1,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,994. ProShares Short Financials has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.97.

ProShares Short Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial services economic sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States-domiciled international banks; life and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae), credit card insurers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers, including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers, and publicly traded stock exchanges.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short Financials (NYSEARCA:SEF).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short Financials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short Financials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.