Wealthsource Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Paypal by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Paypal by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its position in Paypal by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 11,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new position in Paypal in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Riverstone Advisors LLC raised its position in Paypal by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 103,212 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,983,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PYPL. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Paypal from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Paypal from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Paypal from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Paypal from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Paypal from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.63.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $3.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $187.87. 66,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,756,714. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $193.91 and its 200-day moving average is $149.35. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $212.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Paypal’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paypal news, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 9,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.62, for a total value of $1,781,884.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,040.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total value of $1,743,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,409,120.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,409 shares of company stock worth $17,582,995 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

