Wealthsource Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Wealthsource Partners LLC cut its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,971 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Target by 4.3% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,347 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Target by 5.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 304,960 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,574,000 after purchasing an additional 14,493 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 324,729 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,991,000 after purchasing an additional 54,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,129 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT traded up $2.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $150.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,430,630. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.17 and a fifty-two week high of $156.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.74. The company had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,788,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,487 shares of company stock worth $17,714,694 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TGT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Target from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on shares of Target from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Target from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “focus list” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Target from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.52.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

