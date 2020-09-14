Wealthsource Partners LLC Invests $245,000 in ProShares UltraShort MSCI Japan (NYSEARCA:EWV)

Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort MSCI Japan (NYSEARCA:EWV) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Separately, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort MSCI Japan by 275.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares UltraShort MSCI Japan stock traded down $0.48 on Monday, hitting $20.19. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,786. ProShares UltraShort MSCI Japan has a 52-week low of $20.08 and a 52-week high of $43.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.83.

ProShares UltraShort MSCI Japan (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the MSCI Japan Index (the Index). The Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in Japan.

