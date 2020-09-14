Wealthsource Partners LLC Invests $202,000 in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. AXA grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 72,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,971,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,103,000 after buying an additional 3,838 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 17,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,329,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.19, for a total transaction of $7,052,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.74, for a total value of $4,257,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,600,972.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,589 shares of company stock worth $34,298,608. 2.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded up $7.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $481.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,700. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $487.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $464.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $404.02. The stock has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.08.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty retailer reported $7.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $3.00. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 490.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.51 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 21.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $437.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Atlantic Securities raised O’Reilly Automotive from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $442.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $395.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $453.79.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.