Wealthsource Partners LLC Invests $182,000 in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,037,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,670,000 after acquiring an additional 904,370 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 6,478,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,485,000 after buying an additional 213,855 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 34.4% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,202,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,723,000 after buying an additional 1,076,533 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,073,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,048,000 after buying an additional 45,892 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,685,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,144,000 after buying an additional 57,585 shares during the period. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNM. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Unum Group in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.83.

Unum Group stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.85. 14,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,996,735. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $31.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.99.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Unum Group will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

In other news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $49,444.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

