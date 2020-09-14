Wealthsource Partners LLC Increases Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 14.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,357 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 47.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 898 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

WBA stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.07. 43,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,930,349. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1-year low of $33.88 and a 1-year high of $64.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.45. The firm has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a PE ratio of 42.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.43.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $34.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 31.22%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.60.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

