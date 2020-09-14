Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $425,000 Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,375,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,847,000 after purchasing an additional 74,839 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.2% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 40,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth $70,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth $31,676,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 362,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,938,000 after purchasing an additional 9,485 shares during the period. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GILD. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $97.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine raised Gilead Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.62.

NASDAQ:GILD traded up $2.13 on Monday, hitting $67.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 518,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,480,548. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -273.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.56. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $60.89 and a one year high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Gilead Sciences had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 33.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

