Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $388,000 Position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Wealthsource Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 9.4% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Stellar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stellar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 3.0% during the second quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,260 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter worth $610,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 36.2% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,177 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 84 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $358.11 per share, for a total transaction of $30,081.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 4,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.01, for a total transaction of $1,623,489.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 761,074 shares of company stock worth $247,102,407 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVGO. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 4th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Broadcom from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $315.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.84.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $3.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $362.88. The company had a trading volume of 23,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,757,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc has a 52-week low of $155.67 and a 52-week high of $378.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $332.80 and a 200 day moving average of $289.96.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 18.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be issued a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.67%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

