Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $343,000 Stock Holdings in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,727 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 1,513.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 242 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 54.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in Splunk by 181.4% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 197 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Splunk by 79.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 271 shares of the software company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Splunk alerts:

In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 1,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $287,452.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,813,896. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total transaction of $552,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,448,044.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,503 shares of company stock valued at $5,091,239. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPLK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Splunk from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Splunk in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Splunk from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Splunk from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Splunk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $188.06. The company had a trading volume of 19,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,353. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $204.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.42. Splunk Inc has a one year low of $93.92 and a one year high of $225.89. The firm has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.48 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.79. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 27.62%. The company had revenue of $491.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc will post -3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Read More: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.