Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $313,000 Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Wealthsource Partners LLC decreased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 740.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,264,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,258,000 after buying an additional 1,113,849 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5,034.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 415,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,629,000 after purchasing an additional 407,319 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $70,465,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 191.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 248,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,098,000 after purchasing an additional 163,100 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 661,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,334,000 after buying an additional 121,394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $415.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.40.

IDXX stock traded up $4.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $369.42. 664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,865. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $407.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $380.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.44.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.55. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 241.52% and a net margin of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $637.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 7,316 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.19, for a total transaction of $2,839,998.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,222 shares in the company, valued at $5,520,838.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 83,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.97, for a total transaction of $31,728,884.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,126,542.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,316 shares of company stock valued at $46,594,823 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

