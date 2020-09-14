Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $298,000 Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Wealthsource Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.8% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MS traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.21. The stock had a trading volume of 244,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,150,399. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.46. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.84. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $13.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $988,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 243,666 shares in the company, valued at $12,670,632. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $7,858,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,143,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,927,506.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,846 shares of company stock valued at $10,362,646 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MS shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.32.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

