Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $255,000 Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Hasbro by 13.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 96.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 155,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,127,000 after buying an additional 76,391 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Hasbro by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,537,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,227,000 after purchasing an additional 215,965 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its stake in Hasbro by 131.2% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 6,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in Hasbro by 3.6% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 20,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HAS traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $79.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,702. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.12. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.33 and a 12 month high of $123.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). Hasbro had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $860.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In related news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total value of $65,120.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,543.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $117.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Consumer Edge cut shares of Hasbro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.76.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

