Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $245,000 Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Wealthsource Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNA. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 4.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 30.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 54.7% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 10,993 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 1.7% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Snap-on by 14.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,527,000 after purchasing an additional 19,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SNA shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Snap-on from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Snap-on from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.33.

Snap-on stock traded up $2.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $150.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,088. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $90.72 and a 1-year high of $172.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.67. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.37.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $724.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.97 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 16.71%. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 35.24%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 28,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.05, for a total value of $3,866,211.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 27,566 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total transaction of $4,141,791.50. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

