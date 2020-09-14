Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $215,000 Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lowered its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 28.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,257 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Global Frontier Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth $2,380,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 141.6% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 31,531 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 18,478 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 267,199 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $25,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Finally, Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth $259,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXP stock traded up $2.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $106.34. 31,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,657,991. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $83.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.15. American Express has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that American Express will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total value of $276,719.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,717.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $106.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.71.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

