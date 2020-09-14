Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $206,000 Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Wealthsource Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 38.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 174.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of VBR traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $113.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,293. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $139.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.27.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

