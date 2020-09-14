Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $203,000 Position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lowered its position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 47.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 8.3% during the second quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 189,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,744,000 after acquiring an additional 14,452 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 69,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,872,000 after purchasing an additional 8,676 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,105,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 239,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,806,000 after purchasing an additional 32,214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APD traded up $4.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $305.17. 7,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,250,866. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.42. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.43 and a 12-month high of $310.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is 65.29%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $254.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. HSBC downgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $359.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.69.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

