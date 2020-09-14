Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $175,000 Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Wealthsource Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,822 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 39,234 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Newport Trust Co increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 189,895,163 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,154,563,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527,341 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 100.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,489,493 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $51,616,000 after buying an additional 4,253,850 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4,281.6% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,796,572 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $18,337,000 after buying an additional 3,709,924 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 22.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,113,378 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $72,998,000 after buying an additional 2,755,800 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth $12,537,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on F. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $4.30 to $6.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.67.

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 532,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,223,266. Ford Motor has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $9.60. The company has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.95. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

