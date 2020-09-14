Wealthsource Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Wealthsource Partners LLC cut its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 20.3% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 73,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

PHYS stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.60. The company had a trading volume of 6,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,597,968. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $11.18 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.11.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is a closed end investment trust, which engages in the investments and holding substantially all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its objective is to provides a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors. The company was founded on August 28, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

