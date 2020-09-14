Wealthsource Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,610 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,964,614 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $814,357,000 after buying an additional 507,472 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 78.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,215,994 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $652,315,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550,274 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,878,173 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $647,671,000 after buying an additional 338,208 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,764,104 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $559,412,000 after buying an additional 8,858,438 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,503,300 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,630,000 after buying an additional 1,122,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

In related news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline acquired 361,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,499,998.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GSK shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. AlphaValue raised GlaxoSmithKline to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of GSK traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.20. 60,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,787,936. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1-year low of $31.43 and a 1-year high of $48.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $98.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.24 and its 200 day moving average is $40.35.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.4914 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.20%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.