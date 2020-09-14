Wealthsource Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Wealthsource Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 76.4% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 24,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 10,643 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 14.3% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 130.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,938,000 after buying an additional 32,184 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 41.3% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 33.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Shares of DE stock traded up $2.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $218.27. The company had a trading volume of 20,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,945. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $106.14 and a 52 week high of $219.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $194.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.99.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $1.31. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The business had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 7,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,291,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,764,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 7,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.17, for a total transaction of $1,664,527.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,671,334.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,047 shares of company stock worth $6,726,372 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DE. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Deere & Company from $189.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. William Blair upgraded Deere & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.82.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.