Wealthsource Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Wealthsource Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 36.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DEO. Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1.8% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 4,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 3.2% during the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 42.9% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 39.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 3.4% during the second quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 10.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on DEO. HSBC began coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Diageo to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.50.

NYSE DEO traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $136.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,370. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.43 and a 200 day moving average of $136.90. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $100.52 and a twelve month high of $171.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $1.3623 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.