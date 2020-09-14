Wealthsource Partners LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 116.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Stearns Financial Services Group boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 156.0% in the first quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $54,000.

NYSEARCA IGSB traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,904,169. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.97. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.21 and a fifty-two week high of $55.09.

