Wealthsource Partners LLC Cuts Position in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 59.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 441 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,356,363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,233,229,000 after buying an additional 1,050,841 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,875,199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,032,670,000 after buying an additional 1,991,970 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,300,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,132,592,000 after purchasing an additional 341,548 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,082,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,926,045,000 after purchasing an additional 78,602 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 831,584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $789,330,000 after purchasing an additional 24,291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHOP traded up $30.44 on Monday, reaching $944.94. The company had a trading volume of 21,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,875,099. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.83 billion, a PE ratio of -1,499.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 177.57 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,014.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $755.26. Shopify Inc has a 12 month low of $282.08 and a 12 month high of $1,146.91.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $714.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.56 million. Shopify had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.32%. Shopify’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SHOP. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $960.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $650.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $860.00 to $998.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,050.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,125.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $988.41.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

