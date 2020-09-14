Wealthsource Partners LLC Buys New Position in Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD)

Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PDD. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 75.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 59.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 20.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

PDD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark increased their price target on Pinduoduo from $38.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. BidaskClub lowered Pinduoduo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pinduoduo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. China International Capital lowered Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Pinduoduo from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.05.

NASDAQ:PDD traded up $1.84 on Monday, reaching $86.58. The stock had a trading volume of 36,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,486,646. The company has a market capitalization of $94.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.74 and a beta of 1.18. Pinduoduo Inc has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $98.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.19.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.08 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 24.51% and a negative return on equity of 35.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.