Wealthsource Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in News were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of News by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,215,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,525,000 after acquiring an additional 549,550 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of News by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 11,903,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,242,000 after purchasing an additional 426,742 shares during the period. Metropolis Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of News in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,427,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of News in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,102,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of News by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 313,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 162,218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.44% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

News stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.27. 16,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,455. News Corp has a twelve month low of $7.88 and a twelve month high of $15.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.58.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. News had a positive return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 1.3%.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.