Wealthsource Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SO. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the second quarter valued at $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 562.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 454.4% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.17.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Also, Director David J. Grain sold 10,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total value of $544,599.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,859.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,291 shares of company stock worth $819,600 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SO traded up $1.08 on Monday, hitting $52.84. 38,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,225,676. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.39. Southern Co has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $71.10.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 82.32%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

