Wealthsource Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,715 TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTWO. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 49.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 23,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.58, for a total transaction of $6,075,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 5,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $748,022.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,858 shares of company stock worth $20,736,546. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TTWO traded up $3.60 on Monday, reaching $157.13. The stock had a trading volume of 6,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,017,635. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.47 and a 200 day moving average of $138.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 39.37, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.56. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a twelve month low of $100.00 and a twelve month high of $180.61.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $996.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.44 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 28.26%. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s quarterly revenue was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

TTWO has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Stephens upped their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.54.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

