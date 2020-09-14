Wealthsource Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 917,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $160,984,000 after purchasing an additional 10,829 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 808,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $142,104,000 after acquiring an additional 17,750 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 651,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $132,502,000 after acquiring an additional 378,588 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,436,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 617,753 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $125,663,000 after buying an additional 30,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Sally E. Blount purchased 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $193.00 per share, for a total transaction of $48,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,127. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total value of $722,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,485.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $257.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BofA Securities initiated coverage on Ulta Beauty in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.32.

Ulta Beauty stock traded up $4.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $232.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,433. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 52-week low of $124.05 and a 52-week high of $304.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.81, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.49.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.63. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

